House Democrats urge Biden not to 'provide shelter' to Bolsonaro

Dozens of House Democrats on Thursday urged President Joe Biden not to "provide shelter" for Jair Bolsonaro. The former Brazilian is pictured here during a televised debate on September 24, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

 Rodrigo Paiva/Getty Images

Dozens of House Democrats on Thursday urged US President Joe Biden not to "provide shelter" for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the wake of an attack on Brazil's democratic institutions that echoed the January 6 attacks on the US Capitol.

In their letter, the lawmakers called for the administration to reassess Bolsonaro's status in the United States and revoke his visa if necessary, and for "the Department of Justice and other relevant federal agencies to hold accountable, as appropriate, any actors based in Florida who may have financed or supported the violent crimes of January 8."

CNN's Kylie Atwood, Annie Grayer, and Michael Conte contributed to this report.

