The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee will meet Thursday to discuss how to handle six years of former President Donald Trump's federal tax returns, one day after the panel received access to the records following a protracted legal fight.

The committee is planning to be briefed by House general counsel Doug Letter on the legal ramifications of the section of the tax law that chairman Richard Neal used to request the tax returns, according to a Neal aide.

CNN's Manu Raju and Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

