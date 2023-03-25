The chairmen of three House committees sent a letter Saturday to the Manhattan district attorney leading the probe into Donald Trump, doubling down on their efforts to intervene in the hush money investigation ahead of possible criminal charges against the former president.

The letter from the chairmen of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Administration committees to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pushed back on his case against appearing for a transcribed interview with their panels and argued that they now feel compelled to consider whether Congress should take legislative action on three separate issues "to protect former and/or current Presidents from politically motivated prosecutions by state and local officials."

CNN's Jeremy Herb, Kara Scannell and Paula Reid contributed to this report.

