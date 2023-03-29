Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the Hollywood film "Hotel Rwanda" and was freed from prison in Kigali last week, returned to the United States on Wednesday, arriving at the US Army's Brooke Army Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio, according to a State Department official.

"The U.S. government is focused on ensuring that Mr. Rusesabagina and his family's well-being are prioritized, and that all assistance available is offered in an appropriate and timely manner," the official said. The official declined to provide additional details, citing "privacy reasons and out of respect to the family."

CNN's Bethlehem Feleke, Mostafa Salem and Jack Guy contributed to this report.

