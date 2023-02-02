The Department of Homeland Security is reviewing the structure and mission of its intelligence division as the US navigates a period of heightened polarization and radicalization, the agency's intel chief said in an interview with CNN.

Extreme public discourse and divisive politics of recent years is in part to blame for pushing people on the margins of radicalization "over the line," Ken Wainstein, the DHS Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis, said in a wide-ranging interview in the wake of several high-profile mass shootings and an attempted arson attack on a New Jersey synagogue.

