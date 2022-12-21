Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Congress "extraordinary," saying the country's fight against Russian aggression has "proven that they are a really good investment for the United States."

The speech "connected the struggle of Ukrainian people to our own revolution, to our own feelings that we want to be warm in our homes to celebrate Christmas and to get us to think about all the families in Ukraine that will be huddled in the cold and to know that they are on the front lines of freedom right now," Clinton said on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" Wednesday.

