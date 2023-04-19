Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra violated an ethics law that limits federal employees' political activities when he stumped for Sen. Alex Padilla during the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' annual awards gala last year, the Office of Special Counsel has found.

During his speech, Becerra, in his official capacity as HHS secretary, strayed from his prepared remarks that had been approved by an HHS ethics attorney and expressed his support for Padilla when speaking to attendees and said he would be voting for Padilla in California's Senate race, OSC said in a report to the White House.

