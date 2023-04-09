Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Sunday said "everything is on the table" following a Texas federal judge's ruling to suspend the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the medication abortion drug mifepristone.

In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union," the secretary would not say whether he believes the FDA should ignore the ruling and keep the drug on the market, but he maintained that the Biden administration is considering all options.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

