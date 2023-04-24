'He's lost that old twinkle:' When a young Joe Biden criticized his opponent's age

Joe Biden, then a newly-elected Democratic senator from Delaware, speaks in Washington on December 12, 1972.

 Henry Griffin/AP

President Joe Biden, who at 80 has had to confront questions about his age and mental acuity as he is poised to launch a reelection campaign for president, once ran a campaign that sharply attacked his opponent's age.

In 1972, Biden, then 29 years old and a local Delaware councilman, was running against incumbent Republican Sen. Cale Boggs who was 63 years old, a former two term governor and the state's senior senator.

