Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock locked in too-early-to-call Georgia Senate race

Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker (L) and Senator Raphael Warnock are locked in a too-early-to-call Georgia Senate race.

 John Bazemore/AP

The hotly contested Senate contest in Georgia is too early to call nearly six hours after most polls closed in the state, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker locked in a tight race that could decide control of the US Senate.

If neither candidate surpasses the 50% threshold, Warnock and Walker will proceed to a December 6 run-off. Depending on the outcome of Senate races in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada, voters in Georgia could then -- for the second consecutive election cycle -- have the Senate majority in their hands.

