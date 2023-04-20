House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has unveiled his plan to address the nation's looming debt ceiling drama, offering to raise the borrowing cap by $1.5 trillion to prevent a default.

But the proposal comes with a long list of demands from House Republicans that Senate Democrats and the White House strongly oppose. So there's virtually no chance this bill becomes law, even though McCarthy is pushing for the House to pass it by next week.

CNN's Ella Nilsen contributed to this story.

