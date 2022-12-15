Congress is on its way to passing a bipartisan $858 billion defense bill that would give service members a hefty pay raise, bolster support for Ukraine and Taiwan, and rescind the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

The House last week approved the massive National Defense Authorization Act, known as the NDAA, by a vote of 350-80. The Senate is expected to take it up Thursday and pass it with support from both parties.

CNN's Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.

