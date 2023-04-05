Health care providers sue Idaho AG over new guidance limiting out-of-state abortion referrals

Raul Labrador speaks to reporters at Trump Tower in December of 2016 in New York City.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Health care providers in Idaho on Wednesday sued the state's attorney general after he wrote in a legal opinion that the state's abortion ban prohibits medical providers from referring patients out-of-state for abortion services.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, a Republican, said in a two-page letter last week that the state's near-total abortion ban "prohibits an Idaho medical provider from either referring a woman across state lines to access abortion services or prescribing abortion pills for the woman to pick up across state lines." The letter was sent to state GOP Rep. Brent Crane in response to questions he raised to the attorney general about how far-reaching the ban is, according to the document.

