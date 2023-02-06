The insular world of FBI counterintelligence agents was rocked last month when one of their own, Charles F. McGonigal, formerly the FBI's top counterintelligence official in New York, was indicted for allegedly selling access to Russian and Albanian officials in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.

After retiring from the FBI in 2018, McGonigal is accused of illegally working for one of Russia's most notorious oligarchs, Oleg Deripaska, who was linked to the FBI's Russia probe thanks to his ties to Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

