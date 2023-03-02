More than a week after embattled Rep. George Santos named his new campaign treasurer, questions persist over the identity of the person who has filled that role and the campaign's filings with federal regulators.

Andrew Olson, listed as treasurer of Santos' federal political committees on February 21, does not serve as treasurer for any federal committees beyond those associated with the Republican congressman who represents parts of Nassau County, New York. And election officials in New York say no one with that name is registered as treasurer of any political committee in the state. The address associated with Olson and Santos' campaign is that of a mixed-use apartment and commercial building in Elmhurst, New York, where the congressman's sister resided until earlier this year.

CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this story.

