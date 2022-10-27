Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican Don Bolduc on Thursday sparred over abortion during their second debate in the New Hampshire Senate race, with the retired Army brigadier general getting visibly worked up by the attacks being lobbed at him on the issue.

The debate was particularly testy -- far more so than their first contest. Bolduc accused Hassan of "empowering" drug cartels and said the Democrat's votes "have driven (inflation) and that is the problem we have." Hassan responded by accusing Bolduc of "singing (big oil's) song" and said the Republican's views on abortion can "harm women and cost them their lives in some cases."

