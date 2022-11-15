Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippine island of Palawan next week during her trip to Asia, a senior administration official told CNN.

It's a move that could create tension with China due to its proximity to the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. The official says Harris, who will visit Palawan next Tuesday, will be the highest-ranking US official to ever visit the island.

