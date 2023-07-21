Harris heads to Florida ready to forcefully condemn state’s new Black history standards

Vice President Kamala Harris, here on January 9, will travel Friday to Jacksonville, Florida, in a last-minute trip to forcefully condemn the state’s new Black history standards.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris will travel Friday to Jacksonville in a last-minute trip to forcefully condemn a newly approved set of standards for teaching Black history by the Florida Board of Education, directly wading into one of the cultural flashpoints that have assumed new prominence ahead of the 2024 election.

It’s the latest example of Harris acting as a rapid response voice for the administration, quickly deploying around the country in the immediate aftermath of a controversial vote or law being passed to offer forceful pushback of moves taken by state Republicans on guns, abortion and education.

