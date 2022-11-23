Harris dives into Asian diplomacy amid questions back home about her political future

Vice President Kamala Harris attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Bangkok, Thailand on November 18.

 Jack Taylor/Reuters

Vice President Kamala Harris is sticking close to her script when responding to what Democrats hope will once again be their greatest electoral mobilizer: Donald Trump and his third White House bid.

"The president said he intends to run and if he does, I will be running with him," she told CNN on Tuesday -- the first time she'd been asked about Trump's 2024 candidacy, which he announced last week. She was addressing a gaggle of reporters aboard the Teresa Magbanua, a Philippine Coast Guard vessel stationed at the edge of the South China Sea.

