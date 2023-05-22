(CNN) — Harlan Crow, the GOP megadonor and real estate magnate who paid for luxury travel for Clarence Thomas, defended his relationship with the Supreme Court justice in an extensive interview with The Atlantic, reiterating he has never discussed cases before the court with Thomas.

“I have never, nor would I ever, think about talking about matters that relate to the judiciary with Justice Clarence Thomas,” Crow said in the interview. Crow said they talk about things that “friends talk about.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.