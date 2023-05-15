Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's financial disclosure report shows the former US ambassador to the United Nations was paid between $100,001 and $1 million each for 12 speaking engagements in 2022 and 2023.

The payments were made for speeches Haley delivered in Singapore, Canada and Australia, as well as within the United States in cities like Chicago, New York and Dallas, according to the financial disclosure filed to the Federal Elections Commission. She appeared before an array of organizations, ranging from Barclays Capital Asia Limited to the National Automobile Dealers Association.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.