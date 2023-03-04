Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is expected to take aim at her own political party Saturday in an address before key GOP donors for enabling what she describes as excessive government spending, according to a copy of the speech obtained by CNN.

At a private retreat in Palm Beach, Florida, hosted by the conservative anti-tax group Club for Growth, Haley is also expected to take a shot at former President Donald Trump, who was not invited to the event and will be instead headlining the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, DC, on Saturday.

