Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Tuesday will attempt to appeal to swing voters and more moderate Republicans as she delivers an anti-abortion speech in a call to reframe an issue that the GOP has grappled with since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

"Republicans won't win the hearts and minds of Americans unless they're able to address difficult and personal issues with compassion while sticking to our principles," Haley campaign spokeswoman Nachama Soloveichik said in a statement.

CNN's Kit Maher, Eva McKend and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

