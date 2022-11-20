New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who is poised to succeed Nancy Pelosi as the next Democratic leader in the House, said Sunday that he hasn't "recently" had a conversation with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to lead the Republican-controlled chamber next year.

"I haven't had a conversation with Leader McCarthy recently," Jeffries told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union." "I do have, I think, a much warmer relationship with Steve Scalise. Look forward to working whenever and wherever possible, Jake, with the entire House Republican Conference and the leadership team to find common ground to get things done for everyday Americans to make progress."

