Hackers accessed the personal data of nearly 270,000 patients in an attempted ransomware attack on a Louisiana health care system in October, a spokesperson for the system told CNN Wednesday.

Lake Charles Memorial Health System, which includes a 314-bed hospital, thwarted the hackers' attempt to encrypt its computers and prevented any disruption to patient care, according to spokesperson Allison Livingston. The health care provider's own security team detected the hack, Livingston said in an email.

