Gun rights advocates ask Supreme Court to block Illinois assault weapons bans

Gun rights advocates asked the US Supreme Court on Monday to block the Illinois assault weapons bans.

 Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Challengers of state and local bans on assault weapons in Illinois asked Justice Amy Coney Barrett and the Supreme Court on Monday to block the bans, saying that courts are ignoring last year's ruling that expanded Second Amendment rights.

The gun rights advocates are challenging both a city ordinance passed last year by Naperville, Illinois, that bans the sale of assault rifles, and an Illinois state law enacted this year prohibiting the sale and possession of assault weapons and magazines.

