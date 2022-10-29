Groups ask appeals court to stop individuals gathering at Arizona ballot drop boxes to surveil voters

The Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino turned to the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals after a district court judge denied their request for a temporary restraining order and pictured, fences surround the Maricopa County Tabulation and Elections Center in Phoenix on October 25.

 Olivier Touron/AFP/Getty Images

A federal appeals court was asked on Friday night to issue an emergency order blocking individuals from gathering at Arizona ballot drop boxes to record voters.

The Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino turned to the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals after a district court judge denied their request earlier Friday for a temporary restraining order.

