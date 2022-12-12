Greene again downplays Capitol riot and says it would have been armed if she led it

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, here at the US Capitol on November 17, in Washington, again downplays the Capitol riot over the weekend and says it would have been armed if she led it.

 Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said over the weekend that if she had led the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol that "we would have won" and that people would have been "armed."

"I come to Washington, I swear in on January 3, I get accused of giving insurrection tours which I thought was hilarious because I couldn't even find the bathroom in the Capitol. True story," Greene, a Georgia Republican, said while speaking at an event by the New York Young Republican Club, according to video posted by the Twitter user @patriottakes. "Then January 6 happens, and next thing you know, I organized the whole thing along with Steve Bannon here. And I gotta tell you something: If Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, it would have been armed. Yeah. See, that's the whole joke isn't it?"

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

