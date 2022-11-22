Several Republican-led states asked a court to let them intervene in a case striking down Title 42 rule, so that the states could defend the Trump-era policy, which has allowed for the expulsion of more than 1 million migrants at the US-Mexico border.

The 15 GOP states filed the request to intervene on Monday night after US District Judge Emmet Sullivan struck down the policy last week. Sullivan has also agreed to a Biden administration request that pauses his ruling for five weeks so that the government can prepare to comply with it.

