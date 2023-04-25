Montana Sen. Steve Daines, who heads the Senate Republican campaign committee, said reaction has been "positive" to his unexpected endorsement Monday of Donald Trump to be president and he described the move as something that will help Republican candidates win in next year's elections.

"We are going to keep working together to ensure that we get candidates who can win primaries and general elections," Daines said about his ability to coordinate with Trump -- who is very popular with Republican base voters -- now the he has thrown his full support behind the former president for another term in office.

