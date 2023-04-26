A group of Senate Republicans Wednesday unexpectedly rejected efforts to advance a bipartisan bill that would direct the Veterans Affairs Department to carry out studies and clinical trials on the use of cannabis to treat veterans' chronic pain and PTSD.

The vote on the procedural measure was 57-42, falling shy of the 60 need to move forward.

