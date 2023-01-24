Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana announced on Tuesday that she opposes Speaker Kevin McCarthy's push to remove three Democrats -- Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar -- from committees.

The new House GOP majority is gearing up for a showdown with Democrats over the issue, but pushback from within the House GOP has the potential to complicate an effort to oust Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, in particular. Spartz is the second Republican to suggest she'd vote against such a move. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina signaled to CNN earlier this month she'd be unlikely to back a measure to oust Omar if it came to the floor.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

