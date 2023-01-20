Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos is strongly denying claims that he once performed as a drag queen.

"The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or 'performed' as a drag Queen is categorically false," the New York congressman tweeted Thursday after a Brazilian drag performer posted a photo of herself with another individual dressed in drag that she claims is Santos.

