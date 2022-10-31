Rep. Brad Wenstrup's niece, Anne Marie Gieske, died in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul over the weekend, the Ohio Republican said in a statement Monday.

"Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much," Wenstrup said in the statement.

CNN's Annie Grayer and Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.

