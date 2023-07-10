(CNN) — A handful of Republican presidential candidates on Monday came to the defense of Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds – who holds a uniquely powerful position as governor of the first-in-the-nation GOP caucus state – after former President Donald Trump criticized her for staying neutral in the 2024 nominating contest.

Reynolds has said she would attend events for all candidates if they’d like her to and her schedule permits. But Trump’s advisers have taken particular issue with the governor attending several of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ events and joining Casey DeSantis last week in her first solo campaign trip to the state. The former president on Monday slammed Reynold’s neutrality, arguing he had boosted her successful 2018 gubernatorial bid with his endorsement.

CNN’s Steve Contorno and Eva McKend contributed to this report.

