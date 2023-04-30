Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he would sign a federal abortion ban if he were elected president but would support exceptions.

"I would support the restrictions, and I would advocate for the exceptions of the life of the mother and the cases of rape and incest," the former Arkansas governor said on CNN's "State of the Union" in an interview with Dana Bash. "I believe that's where the American public is. I don't think anything will come out of Congress without those exceptions. And I certainly would sign a pro-life bill, but I would expect those exceptions to be in place."

