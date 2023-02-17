GOP operative gets 1.5 years in prison for facilitating illegal Russian donation to Trump 2016 campaign

Republican strategist Jessie Benton was sentenced on February 17 to 1.5 years in prison for facilitating an illegal contribution from a Russian businessman to Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Benton is seen here in 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa.

 David Pitt/AP/File

A Republican strategist was sentenced Friday to 1.5 years in prison for facilitating an illegal contribution from a Russian businessman to Donald Trump's presidential campaign in 2016.

Jessie Benton, who worked for the pro-Trump super PAC and was a longtime aide to former GOP Rep. Ron Paul, was convicted by a federal jury in November on several charges, including conspiring to solicit an illegal foreign campaign contribution.

