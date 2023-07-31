GOP megadonor and Anthony Scaramucci among early donors to Chris Christie super PAC

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at a town hall event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester on June 6.

 Sophie Park/Reuters

(CNN) — Anthony Scaramucci and a GOP megadonor who paid for luxury trips for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas are among the donors to the super PAC supporting former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s 2024 presidential bid.

The Tell It Like It Is PAC reported receiving nearly $5.9 million in the first half of 2023, according to a report it filed Monday with Federal Election Commission. It only reported receiving contributions between May 30 and June 30 in this filing. Christie formally announced his presidential campaign on June 6.

CNN’s Fredreka Schouten contributed to this story.

