A collection of Republican-led states argued on Wednesday that the Supreme Court should keep President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness policy on hold while the litigation around it plays out, pointing to fact that the Biden administration has extended its pause on student loan payments.

The Republican states, which have already obtained an appeals court order blocking the implementation of the controversial program, said the extension showed that there would be no harm inflicted by the court order being left in place.

CNN's Katie Lobosco and Ariane de Vogue contributed to this report.

