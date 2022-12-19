A group of GOP-led states raced to the Supreme Court on Monday in an emergency bid to keep in place a Trump-era immigration policy known as Title 42 that is set to go off the books Wednesday.

The policy allows officials to swiftly expel migrants at the US border and was vacated last month by a federal district court judge who called Title 42 "arbitrary and capricious." The judge said the program could remain in effect until December 21.

CNN's Priscilla Alvarez, Rosa Flores, Catherine E. Shoichet and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.