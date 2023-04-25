House Republican leaders are still struggling to get to 218 votes on their package to raise the national debt limit -- and are uncertain whether they will be able to hold the vote Wednesday, according to multiple GOP sources.

While Republicans hadn't yet scheduled the vote, they had made Wednesday their informal goal to lock down the votes and push their package through along party lines. It's now unclear when the vote will occur.

