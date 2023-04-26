GOP leaders reverse course and change debt limit bill in push to pass bill on Wednesday

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, here on April 17, and his top allies have changed their bill for raising the nation's borrowing limit in a bid to pass the package Wednesday.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his top allies have reversed course and changed their bill for raising the nation's borrowing limit -- and agreed to make two major changes overnight in a bid to pass the package Wednesday in their standoff with the White House.

It's not clear if even those changes will yield enough support to pass the bill, as House Speaker McCarthy can only lose four votes in the narrowly divided House. Yet, after days of proclaiming that the bill was final and that no changes would be made, leadership caved realizing that without some of these tweaks, the bill didn't have a chance of passing.

