GOP leaders and McCarthy holdouts defend deals as some Republicans complain they're in the dark

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters as he walks to his office at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, January, 9.

 Jose Luis Magana/AP

House GOP leaders and key negotiators won't commit to publicly releasing details about the side deals Kevin McCarthy cut in order to secure the speakership, undercutting the Republican pledge to run their chamber openly and transparently and as some rank-and-file members call for more information about the promises that were made.

While some of the concessions were spelled out in the House rules package, which passed with support of all but one Republican on Monday night, other promises -- such as adding more members of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus to committees and putting conditions on raising the national debt ceiling -- were made through a handshake deal, leaving some lawmakers in the dark about the full extent of what McCarthy agreed to.

