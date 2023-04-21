The Republican chairs of the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday asking for information related to the crafting of a public letter signed weeks before the 2020 presidential election by dozens former intelligence officials, who said they saw signs the Hunter Biden laptop story could be Russian disinformation.

In October 2020, 51 former intelligence officials signed on to a public letter that stated that the appearance of the Hunter Biden laptop story on the political scene had "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation." Though the former officials acknowledged in their public letter that they did "not have evidence of Russian involvement," Republicans have argued that the letter helped discredit the laptop story just before the election. s

CNN's Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

