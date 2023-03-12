Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Sunday that raising the retirement age for future Social Security beneficiaries should be "on the table" as long as it doesn't affect "anybody that's heading into retirement right now."

"I think that's something that has to be on the table, we have to look at," Mace told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on "State of the Union" when asked about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's call for a higher retirement age for Americans who are now in their 20s.

