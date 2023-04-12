GOP House Judiciary chairman subpoenas FTC over Twitter probe

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on Wednesday subpoenaed Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan as part of his panel's investigation into the agency's probe of Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House subcommittee investigating the so-called weaponization of the federal government has made Twitter — and the federal government's relationship with the social media platform — a central focus of its investigative efforts, particularly as it relates to free speech and the First Amendment.

