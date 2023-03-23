Republican Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul gave Secretary of State Antony Blinken a deadline of Monday afternoon to turn over a key document related to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan or face a subpoena for the file.

The demand for the dissent cable sent by US diplomats in Kabul in mid-July 2021 is part of McCaul's push to investigate the chaotic departure of US military and government from Afghanistan after nearly two decades of war.

CNN's Christian Sierra contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.