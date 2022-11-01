New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu believes that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election but is supporting Don Bolduc -- a GOP Senate nominee who has consistently pushed election falsehoods -- because he is considering a "variety of issues" in making his choice on Election Day.

"It is not just a one-issue -- you can't say, 'Well, based on that one issue, we vehemently disagree, so, therefore, we shouldn't be casting our vote.' I don't think anybody should be a one-issue voter regardless of the issue," Sununu told "CNN This Morning" hosts on Tuesday.

