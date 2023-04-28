GOP-controlled North Carolina Supreme Court reverses rulings that struck down partisan gerrymanders by Republican lawmakers

In this July 26, 2017, file photo, a lawmaker studies a district map during a joint select committee meeting on redistricting in Raleigh, North Carolina.

 Gerry Broome/AP

The Republican-controlled North Carolina Supreme Court -- reversing previous rulings that were handed down when the state Supreme Court leaned Democratic -- said Friday that North Carolina's constitution gave state courts no role to play in policing partisan gerrymanders.

The ruling is a victory for the GOP state legislature, which brought the case back to the state Supreme Court after Republicans flipped seats on the court in the midterms, giving them the majority. The GOP legislature had also taken the case to the US Supreme Court -- where Republicans were pushing an aggressive theory that would limit the role state courts can play in election disputes -- and it is unclear whether Friday's ruling prompts the US Supreme Court to dismiss the case that is before it.

