(CNN) — Two Republican committee chairs are demanding the Central Intelligence Agency turn over a series of documents from an investigation related to the president’s son Hunter Biden.

In a letter sent to CIA Director William Burns Tuesday, Reps. Jim Jordan and Mike Turner, the chairmen of the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, called on the agency to hand in documents related to their probe into a 2020 public statement from former intelligence community officials that questioned whether a laptop with Hunter Biden emails and documents was part of a Russian disinformation operation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.